William Blair Investment Management LLC Purchases 9,289 Shares of FirstService Co. (NASDAQ:FSV)

William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of FirstService Co. (NASDAQ:FSV – Free Report) (TSE:FSV) by 1.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 950,184 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 9,289 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC’s holdings in FirstService were worth $133,966,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Durable Capital Partners LP boosted its stake in FirstService by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 3,993,742 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $489,433,000 after purchasing an additional 85,703 shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of FirstService by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,626,939 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $321,932,000 after buying an additional 61,747 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of FirstService by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,997,415 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $281,420,000 after buying an additional 133,257 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of FirstService by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,671,362 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $204,825,000 after purchasing an additional 109,988 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of FirstService by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,456,612 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $173,352,000 after purchasing an additional 33,025 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.49% of the company’s stock.

Get FirstService alerts:

FirstService Price Performance

NASDAQ:FSV traded up $1.20 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $151.48. The company had a trading volume of 41,484 shares, compared to its average volume of 55,228. FirstService Co. has a 52-week low of $112.44 and a 52-week high of $163.95. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $152.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $145.76. The company has a market capitalization of $6.76 billion, a PE ratio of 50.49 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FirstService ( NASDAQ:FSV Get Free Report ) (TSE:FSV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.13. FirstService had a net margin of 3.25% and a return on equity of 20.86%. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that FirstService Co. will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of FirstService from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $166.00 to $176.00 in a report on Friday, June 30th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of FirstService from $165.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. StockNews.com raised shares of FirstService from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of FirstService from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $165.80.

Get Our Latest Research Report on FirstService

About FirstService

(Free Report)

FirstService Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides residential property management and other essential property services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, FirstService Residential and FirstService Brands. The FirstService Residential segment offers property management services for private residential communities, such as condominiums, co-operatives, homeowner associations, master-planned communities, active adult and lifestyle communities, and various other residential developments.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FSV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FirstService Co. (NASDAQ:FSV – Free Report) (TSE:FSV).

Receive News & Ratings for FirstService Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FirstService and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.