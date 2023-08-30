William Blair Investment Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG)

William Blair Investment Management LLC cut its position in SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG – Free Report) by 31.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 457,099 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 205,194 shares during the quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.81% of SolarEdge Technologies worth $138,935,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SEDG. Trust Co. of Vermont raised its stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 976 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $276,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,162 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $329,000 after buying an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 12.2% during the 4th quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 367 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its stake in SolarEdge Technologies by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 5,941 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,806,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems increased its stake in SolarEdge Technologies by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 4,419 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,343,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. 86.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SolarEdge Technologies Stock Performance

SEDG traded down $2.23 on Wednesday, hitting $164.34. 560,463 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,232,011. SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $156.47 and a 52 week high of $345.80. The company has a current ratio of 3.84, a quick ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.30 billion, a PE ratio of 32.22, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.34. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $226.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $272.02.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SolarEdge Technologies ( NASDAQ:SEDG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The semiconductor company reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $991.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $989.17 million. SolarEdge Technologies had a return on equity of 18.19% and a net margin of 8.29%. On average, research analysts predict that SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. will post 7.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have weighed in on SEDG. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on SolarEdge Technologies from $400.00 to $314.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Bank of America cut SolarEdge Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $320.00 to $181.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on SolarEdge Technologies from $400.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on SolarEdge Technologies from $414.00 to $353.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on SolarEdge Technologies from $359.00 to $274.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SolarEdge Technologies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $336.38.

Insider Buying and Selling at SolarEdge Technologies

In related news, CFO Ronen Faier acquired 875 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $180.10 per share, with a total value of $157,587.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 73,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,221,861.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.17% of the company’s stock.

SolarEdge Technologies Profile

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations worldwide. It operates in Solar and All Other segments. The company offers inverters, power optimizers, communication devices, and smart energy management solutions used in residential, commercial, and small utility-scale solar installations; and a cloud-based monitoring platform that collects and processes information from the power optimizers and inverters, as well as monitors and manages the solar PV system.

