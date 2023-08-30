William Blair Investment Management LLC Cuts Holdings in Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT)

William Blair Investment Management LLC reduced its position in Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,859,864 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,945 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Planet Fitness were worth $144,456,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PLNT. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in Planet Fitness by 93.2% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Planet Fitness in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Planet Fitness during the first quarter worth $65,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Planet Fitness by 16.0% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Planet Fitness by 23.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. 95.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PLNT has been the subject of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Planet Fitness from $90.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Planet Fitness from $86.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Planet Fitness from $95.00 to $87.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 4th. VNET Group reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Planet Fitness in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Planet Fitness from $78.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.00.

Planet Fitness Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSE:PLNT traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $61.50. 268,775 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,209,915. Planet Fitness, Inc. has a 1-year low of $54.15 and a 1-year high of $85.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.42 billion, a PE ratio of 41.80, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.29. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $64.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.13.

Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.11. Planet Fitness had a negative return on equity of 86.09% and a net margin of 12.03%. The firm had revenue of $286.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $251.99 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.38 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 27.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Planet Fitness, Inc. will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current year.

About Planet Fitness

Planet Fitness, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates fitness centers under the Planet Fitness brand. The company operates through three segments: Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment. The Franchise segment is involved in franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Panama, Mexico, and Australia.

