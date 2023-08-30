William Blair Investment Management LLC Sells 212,678 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

William Blair Investment Management LLC lowered its position in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 9.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,985,507 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 212,678 shares during the quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC owned 0.18% of PayPal worth $150,779,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of PayPal by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC now owns 11,072 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $841,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Vestcor Inc increased its stake in shares of PayPal by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Vestcor Inc now owns 26,063 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,856,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC increased its stake in shares of PayPal by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 15,056 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,072,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. West Oak Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of PayPal by 26.1% during the 1st quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 700 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M. Kulyk & Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of PayPal by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. M. Kulyk & Associates LLC now owns 3,277 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.42% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PYPL shares. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of PayPal from $160.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Susquehanna decreased their price target on shares of PayPal from $80.00 to $78.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of PayPal from $89.00 to $77.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of PayPal from $102.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of PayPal from $112.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $92.03.

PYPL traded up $0.57 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $63.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,936,005 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,405,872. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.46, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $57.29 and a 1 year high of $99.30. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $67.13 and its 200-day moving average is $69.48.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The credit services provider reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16. The business had revenue of $7.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.27 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 14.27% and a return on equity of 20.31%. The business’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.65 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.81 EPS for the current year.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. The company provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, PayPal Zettle, Hyperwallet, PayPal Honey, and Paidy names. Its payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 150 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

