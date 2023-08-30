C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. Raises Stock Holdings in MYR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MYRG)

C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. boosted its holdings in MYR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MYRG – Free Report) by 9.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,054 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd.’s holdings in MYR Group were worth $259,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Simplex Trading LLC purchased a new position in MYR Group in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new position in MYR Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new position in MYR Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main boosted its holdings in MYR Group by 29.6% in the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 605 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in MYR Group by 30.0% in the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,145 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.29% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at MYR Group

In other news, CEO Richard S. Jr. Swartz sold 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.21, for a total transaction of $2,577,780.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 118,836 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,018,503.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, VP William Fry sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.05, for a total value of $507,675.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,434 shares in the company, valued at approximately $933,251.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Richard S. Jr. Swartz sold 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.21, for a total value of $2,577,780.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 118,836 shares in the company, valued at $17,018,503.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

MYR Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ:MYRG traded up $0.91 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $143.74. 26,586 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 107,998. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $141.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $130.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.15 and a beta of 0.99. MYR Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $76.97 and a 52 week high of $156.63.

MYR Group (NASDAQ:MYRG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The utilities provider reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $888.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $781.66 million. MYR Group had a return on equity of 15.53% and a net margin of 2.63%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.15 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that MYR Group Inc. will post 5.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have commented on MYRG. Sidoti downgraded MYR Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $163.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. StockNews.com began coverage on MYR Group in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on MYR Group from $147.00 to $170.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th.

MYR Group Profile

(Free Report)

MYR Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides electrical construction services in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Transmission and Distribution, and Commercial and Industrial. The Transmission and Distribution segment offers a range of services on electric transmission and distribution networks, and substation facilities, including design, engineering, procurement, construction, upgrade, maintenance, and repair services with primary focus on construction, maintenance, and repair to customers in the electric utility industry; and services, including construction and maintenance of high voltage transmission lines, substations, and lower voltage underground and overhead distribution systems, clean energy projects, and limited gas construction services, as well as emergency restoration services in response to wildfire, ice, or other related damages.

Featured Articles

