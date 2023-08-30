William Blair Investment Management LLC Buys 294,183 Shares of Certara, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERT)

William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Certara, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERT – Free Report) by 4.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,026,786 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 294,183 shares during the quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC owned 4.40% of Certara worth $169,416,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Certara in the 1st quarter worth $37,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Certara during the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Certara during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Certara by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 586 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Certara by 135.8% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 2,665 shares during the last quarter. 67.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Certara news, insider Patrick F. Smith sold 19,104 shares of Certara stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.55, for a total transaction of $411,691.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 59,975 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,292,461.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on CERT shares. TheStreet cut shares of Certara from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Certara from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $24.50 to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Barclays lowered their target price on Certara from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 11th. William Blair lowered shares of Certara from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Certara from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Certara has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.13.

NASDAQ CERT traded up $0.06 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $16.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 169,408 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,140,181. Certara, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.60 and a fifty-two week high of $24.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 3.43 and a quick ratio of 3.43. The company has a market cap of $2.63 billion, a PE ratio of 138.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.42. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.15.

Certara (NASDAQ:CERT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $90.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $92.04 million. Certara had a net margin of 5.45% and a return on equity of 5.56%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Certara, Inc. will post 0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Certara, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software products and technology-enabled services to customers for biosimulation in drug discovery, preclinical and clinical research, regulatory submissions, and market access. It offers medicines to patients using biosimulation software, technology, and services to transform drug discovery and development.

