William Blair Investment Management LLC Sells 613,118 Shares of CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP)

William Blair Investment Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP – Free Report) by 19.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,495,388 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 613,118 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.61% of CoStar Group worth $171,807,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSGP. STF Management LP increased its position in CoStar Group by 72.3% in the 1st quarter. STF Management LP now owns 4,664 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $321,000 after acquiring an additional 1,957 shares in the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP raised its holdings in shares of CoStar Group by 78.7% in the first quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 604,810 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,641,000 after purchasing an additional 266,310 shares during the last quarter. National Pension Service boosted its holdings in CoStar Group by 76.2% during the first quarter. National Pension Service now owns 868,983 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $59,221,000 after purchasing an additional 375,757 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in CoStar Group by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,351,503 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $161,901,000 after buying an additional 25,158 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in CoStar Group by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 115,975 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,985,000 after buying an additional 4,212 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.53% of the company’s stock.

Get CoStar Group alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CSGP has been the subject of several analyst reports. Bank of America decreased their price objective on CoStar Group from $104.00 to $101.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on CoStar Group from $85.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of CoStar Group in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of CoStar Group from $100.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of CoStar Group from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.75.

Insider Activity at CoStar Group

In other CoStar Group news, VP Lisa Ruggles sold 30,474 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.42, for a total value of $2,785,933.08. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 156,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,280,535.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CFO Scott T. Wheeler sold 24,670 shares of CoStar Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.68, for a total value of $1,990,375.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 346,244 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,934,965.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Lisa Ruggles sold 30,474 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.42, for a total value of $2,785,933.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 156,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,280,535.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 170,474 shares of company stock worth $15,103,488. Insiders own 1.58% of the company’s stock.

CoStar Group Stock Performance

CSGP stock traded up $0.68 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $83.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 452,580 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,336,936. CoStar Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $65.12 and a 1 year high of $92.36. The stock has a market cap of $33.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.71, a PEG ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.90. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $84.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $77.67. The company has a quick ratio of 12.30, a current ratio of 12.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The technology company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $605.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $607.49 million. CoStar Group had a net margin of 16.56% and a return on equity of 6.61%. On average, equities analysts forecast that CoStar Group, Inc. will post 1.09 EPS for the current year.

CoStar Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplace services to the commercial real estate, hospitality, residential, and related professionals industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers CoStar Property that provides inventory of office, industrial, retail, multifamily, hospitality, and student housing properties and land; CoStar Sales, a robust database of comparable commercial real estate sales transactions; CoStar Market Analytics to view and report on aggregated market and submarket trends; and CoStar Tenant, an online business-to-business prospecting and analytical tool that provides tenant information.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSGP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CoStar Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CoStar Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.