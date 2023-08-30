IPG Investment Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 20,200 ProShares Ultra S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SSO)

IPG Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in ProShares Ultra S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SSO – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 20,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,014,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of ProShares Ultra S&P500 by 158.7% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 388 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of ProShares Ultra S&P500 by 100.0% during the first quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ProShares Ultra S&P500 by 100.0% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 846 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 423 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ProShares Ultra S&P500 by 748.0% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 848 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 748 shares during the period. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra S&P500 during the fourth quarter valued at $43,000.

ProShares Ultra S&P500 Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of SSO traded up $0.56 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $59.53. 1,772,867 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,415,843. ProShares Ultra S&P500 has a 1-year low of $37.53 and a 1-year high of $62.14. The business has a fifty day moving average of $58.36 and a 200-day moving average of $53.11.

ProShares Ultra S&P500 Company Profile

ProShares Ultra S&P500 (the Fund), formerly Ultra S&P500 ProShares, seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance of the S&P 500 Index. The S&P 500 Index is a measure of large-cap United States stock market performance. It is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index of 500 United States operating companies and real estate investment trusts (REITs) selected by the S&P U.S.

