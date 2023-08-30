IPG Investment Advisors LLC Has $1.11 Million Holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

IPG Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Free Report) by 172.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,057 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,761 shares during the period. IPG Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,107,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EEM. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 125,500.5% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 144,937,968 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,493,149,000 after buying an additional 144,822,572 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 20.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 39,172,754 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,484,647,000 after buying an additional 6,765,030 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 124.2% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,086,467 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $123,294,000 after buying an additional 5,034,395 shares during the last quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $324,358,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 779.9% during the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 8,239,022 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $325,111,000 after buying an additional 7,302,610 shares during the last quarter. 76.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF stock traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $39.65. 10,344,234 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 31,536,559. The company has a 50 day moving average of $39.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.43. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $33.49 and a fifty-two week high of $42.53.

About iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

