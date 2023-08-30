C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. Trims Stock Holdings in Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE)

C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. cut its holdings in shares of Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE – Free Report) by 5.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,882 shares of the company’s stock after selling 114 shares during the quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Cboe Global Markets were worth $253,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 64.8% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in Cboe Global Markets by 3,771.4% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the period. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in Cboe Global Markets in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Cboe Global Markets in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its position in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 146.4% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the period. 81.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Cboe Global Markets from $148.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on Cboe Global Markets from $171.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Argus boosted their price target on Cboe Global Markets from $148.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Cboe Global Markets from $161.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Cboe Global Markets in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cboe Global Markets currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $147.00.

Cboe Global Markets Price Performance

Shares of CBOE traded down $1.41 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $150.27. The stock had a trading volume of 431,370 shares, compared to its average volume of 636,231. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.94 billion, a PE ratio of 77.43 and a beta of 0.61. Cboe Global Markets, Inc. has a 12 month low of $103.82 and a 12 month high of $139.00. The company’s 50-day moving average is $142.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $138.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21.

Cboe Global Markets (BATS:CBOE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 4th. The company reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $467.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $469.31 million. Cboe Global Markets had a return on equity of 20.05% and a net margin of 5.77%. Cboe Global Markets’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.67 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Cboe Global Markets, Inc. will post 6.41 EPS for the current year.

Cboe Global Markets Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 31st will be issued a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.46%. This is an increase from Cboe Global Markets’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 30th. Cboe Global Markets’s dividend payout ratio is presently 98.97%.

Insider Activity at Cboe Global Markets

In related news, CEO Edward T. Tilly sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.68, for a total value of $1,085,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 185,983 shares in the company, valued at $25,234,173.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Cboe Global Markets news, EVP John P. Sexton sold 2,999 shares of Cboe Global Markets stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.00, for a total transaction of $413,862.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,317,434. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Edward T. Tilly sold 8,000 shares of Cboe Global Markets stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.68, for a total transaction of $1,085,440.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 185,983 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,234,173.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 35,900 shares of company stock worth $5,021,507 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

About Cboe Global Markets



Cboe Global Markets, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an options exchange worldwide. It operates through six segments: Options, North American Equities, Europe and Asia Pacific, Futures, Global FX, and Digital. The Options segment trades in listed market indices. The North American Equities segment trades in listed U.S.

