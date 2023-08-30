AlphaCore Capital LLC Sells 170 Shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

AlphaCore Capital LLC cut its position in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 9.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,575 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 170 shares during the quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $334,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,424,543,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter worth $4,223,148,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter valued at $4,220,171,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,072,543,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Meta Platforms by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 17,975,114 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $3,809,646,000 after purchasing an additional 492,960 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Meta Platforms alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently weighed in on META. Citigroup increased their price target on Meta Platforms from $360.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. New Street Research upgraded shares of Meta Platforms from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $400.00 price target on shares of Meta Platforms in a report on Friday, August 18th. Argus boosted their price objective on Meta Platforms from $353.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price target on Meta Platforms from $350.00 to $375.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, forty-four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Meta Platforms has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $319.79.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 670 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $292.55, for a total transaction of $196,008.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 39,690 shares in the company, valued at $11,611,309.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 670 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $292.55, for a total value of $196,008.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 39,690 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,611,309.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 8,032 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.19, for a total transaction of $2,459,318.08. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 11,588 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,548,129.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 40,613 shares of company stock worth $12,270,610 over the last three months. 14.03% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Meta Platforms Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:META traded down $1.29 on Wednesday, reaching $296.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,884,212 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,801,705. The stock has a market capitalization of $763.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.37, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 2.32. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $298.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $248.30. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 52-week low of $88.09 and a 52-week high of $326.20.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The social networking company reported $3.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.87 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.91 billion. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 21.72% and a net margin of 18.70%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 13.17 EPS for the current year.

About Meta Platforms

(Free Report)

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding META? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Meta Platforms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meta Platforms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.