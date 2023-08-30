Balboa Wealth Partners Sells 1,189 Shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Balboa Wealth Partners lessened its stake in General Motors (NYSE:GM – Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) by 16.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,086 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 1,189 shares during the quarter. Balboa Wealth Partners’ holdings in General Motors were worth $223,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its holdings in shares of General Motors by 26.1% in the 1st quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 10,899 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $400,000 after buying an additional 2,258 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of General Motors by 15.4% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 39,136 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $1,435,000 after purchasing an additional 5,225 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp raised its position in shares of General Motors by 62.3% during the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 376,167 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $13,798,000 after purchasing an additional 144,419 shares during the period. Atria Investments Inc grew its position in shares of General Motors by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 194,276 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $7,126,000 after purchasing an additional 1,684 shares during the period. Finally, Qtron Investments LLC bought a new stake in General Motors during the 4th quarter worth approximately $256,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.62% of the company’s stock.

Get General Motors alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have weighed in on GM shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of General Motors from $30.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $48.00 target price on shares of General Motors in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Mizuho dropped their price target on General Motors to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on General Motors from $38.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered General Motors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, General Motors currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.25.

General Motors Stock Performance

Shares of GM traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $33.59. The stock had a trading volume of 3,864,092 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,294,472. The firm has a market cap of $46.22 billion, a PE ratio of 4.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.37. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.12. General Motors has a one year low of $31.10 and a one year high of $43.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The auto manufacturer reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.05. General Motors had a return on equity of 16.70% and a net margin of 6.05%. The business had revenue of $44.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.14 earnings per share. General Motors’s quarterly revenue was up 25.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that General Motors will post 7.6 EPS for the current year.

General Motors Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. General Motors’s dividend payout ratio is 5.03%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, President Mark L. Reuss sold 9,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.00, for a total transaction of $381,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 282,973 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,601,893. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

General Motors Profile

(Free Report)

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts; and provide software-enabled services and subscriptions worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for General Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.