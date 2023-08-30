Korea Investment CORP Trims Holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Korea Investment CORP trimmed its position in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report) by 11.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 270,131 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 35,721 shares during the quarter. Korea Investment CORP owned about 0.08% of The Goldman Sachs Group worth $88,363,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pictet Asset Management SA boosted its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 1.1% during the first quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 141,163 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $46,176,000 after buying an additional 1,491 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 17.8% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 37,848 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $12,996,000 after buying an additional 5,725 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 45.8% during the fourth quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,456 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $845,000 after purchasing an additional 771 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V. boosted its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 0.5% during the first quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 12,957 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,238,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 16,529 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $5,676,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the period. 69.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at The Goldman Sachs Group

In other news, major shareholder Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 1,145,486 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.73, for a total transaction of $13,436,550.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 50,099,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $587,665,868.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, major shareholder Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 1,145,486 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.73, for a total value of $13,436,550.78. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 50,099,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $587,665,868.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David M. Solomon sold 4,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $356.28, for a total value of $1,496,376.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 124,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,457,330.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,159,686 shares of company stock valued at $123,960,027 in the last three months. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on GS shares. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $483.00 to $461.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 18th. StockNews.com started coverage on The Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group lifted their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $385.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $415.00 to $398.00 in a report on Friday, July 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $407.00 to $411.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, The Goldman Sachs Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $395.63.

The Goldman Sachs Group Stock Performance

NYSE GS traded down $4.16 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $328.39. The stock had a trading volume of 368,906 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,499,464. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $333.27 and a 200 day moving average of $333.84. The stock has a market cap of $108.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.39. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $287.75 and a 52-week high of $389.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 19th. The investment management company reported $3.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.25 by ($0.17). The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 8.27% and a net margin of 9.74%. The company had revenue of $10.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $7.73 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 25.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The Goldman Sachs Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 31st will be given a $2.75 dividend. This represents a $11.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 30th. This is a positive change from The Goldman Sachs Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.50. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.66%.

The Goldman Sachs Group Company Profile

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in resale agreements.

