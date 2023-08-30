Confluence Wealth Services Inc. Purchases 2,276 Shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Confluence Wealth Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 22.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,558 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,276 shares during the period. Confluence Wealth Services Inc.’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $359,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BAC. Roundview Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Bank of America by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 135,764 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,596,000 after buying an additional 2,013 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its stake in Bank of America by 150.3% during the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,985 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 1,192 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Bank of America by 4.2% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 405,098 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,698,000 after purchasing an additional 16,319 shares during the period. First Western Trust Bank bought a new stake in Bank of America in the first quarter valued at $586,000. Finally, Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bank of America during the first quarter valued at about $534,000. 68.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Bank of America alerts:

Bank of America Stock Performance

Bank of America stock traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $29.00. 9,864,565 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 49,694,035. The firm has a market capitalization of $230.44 billion, a PE ratio of 8.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.78. Bank of America Co. has a one year low of $26.32 and a one year high of $38.60.

Bank of America Increases Dividend

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.04. Bank of America had a net margin of 19.97% and a return on equity of 12.01%. The company had revenue of $25.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.73 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Bank of America Co. will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.31%. This is a positive change from Bank of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.29%.

Insider Activity at Bank of America

In other Bank of America news, insider James P. Demare sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.53, for a total value of $2,364,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 185,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,836,455.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Bank of America news, insider James P. Demare sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.53, for a total transaction of $2,364,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 185,108 shares in the company, valued at $5,836,455.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Dean C. Athanasia sold 77,806 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.48, for a total transaction of $2,449,332.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 353,971 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,143,007.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Bank of America in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Bank of America from $32.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Bank of America from $41.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $36.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $52.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.39.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Bank of America

Bank of America Company Profile

(Free Report)

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.