Confluence Wealth Services Inc. Acquires 238 Shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Confluence Wealth Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report) by 3.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,425 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 238 shares during the quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc.’s holdings in General Electric were worth $614,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Prostatis Group LLC acquired a new position in General Electric during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Silicon Valley Capital Partners acquired a new position in shares of General Electric during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. raised its position in shares of General Electric by 808.1% during the first quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 336 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the period. Syverson Strege & Co lifted its holdings in shares of General Electric by 53.6% in the 1st quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 338 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new stake in General Electric in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors own 74.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on GE shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of General Electric from $121.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on General Electric from $108.00 to $120.00 in a report on Thursday, July 6th. Citigroup increased their price objective on General Electric from $126.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on General Electric from $122.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on General Electric from $100.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.00.

In related news, SVP Michael J. Holston sold 112,614 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.20, for a total transaction of $12,973,132.80. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 57,923 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,672,729.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, major shareholder General Electric Pension Trust bought 35,160 shares of General Electric stock in a transaction on Friday, June 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $995.44 per share, with a total value of $34,999,670.40. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 175,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $174,361,270.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Michael J. Holston sold 112,614 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.20, for a total value of $12,973,132.80. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 57,923 shares in the company, valued at $6,672,729.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

GE traded down $0.49 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $114.84. The company had a trading volume of 1,413,334 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,264,763. General Electric has a 12-month low of $48.06 and a 12-month high of $117.96. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $111.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $101.28. The stock has a market cap of $124.99 billion, a PE ratio of 13.68, a P/E/G ratio of 6.98 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.25.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.22. General Electric had a return on equity of 9.30% and a net margin of 13.32%. The business had revenue of $15.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.76 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.78 earnings per share. General Electric’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that General Electric will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 11th were paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 10th. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.80%.

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

