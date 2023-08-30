Korea Investment CORP Sells 183,794 Shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Korea Investment CORP reduced its stake in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Free Report) by 34.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 355,180 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 183,794 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP owned 0.09% of Automatic Data Processing worth $79,074,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ADP. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 110.7% during the 1st quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 118 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Automatic Data Processing during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in Automatic Data Processing during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Automatic Data Processing during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Rebalance LLC acquired a new stake in Automatic Data Processing during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. 79.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Automatic Data Processing alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, VP Michael A. Bonarti sold 7,049 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.75, for a total transaction of $1,795,732.75. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 67,044 shares in the company, valued at $17,079,459. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $240.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Barclays lifted their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $275.00 to $285.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Automatic Data Processing in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $230.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $240.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Automatic Data Processing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $248.23.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on ADP

Automatic Data Processing Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ ADP traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $254.54. The company had a trading volume of 207,319 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,803,982. The company has a market capitalization of $104.87 billion, a PE ratio of 31.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.82. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $237.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $224.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a one year low of $201.46 and a one year high of $274.92.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The business services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $4.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.39 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 107.15% and a net margin of 18.94%. Automatic Data Processing’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.50 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 9.14 EPS for the current year.

Automatic Data Processing Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 8th will be issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 7th. Automatic Data Processing’s payout ratio is currently 60.98%.

Automatic Data Processing Company Profile

(Free Report)

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Automatic Data Processing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Automatic Data Processing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.