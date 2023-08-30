Sebold Capital Management Inc. Invests $201,000 in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Sebold Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 1,970 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BABA. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in Alibaba Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $53,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp acquired a new stake in Alibaba Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,452,000. Dakota Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Alibaba Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $390,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,342 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $799,000 after purchasing an additional 743 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 46.0% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 7,816 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $850,000 after purchasing an additional 2,464 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Alibaba Group alerts:

Alibaba Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:BABA traded down $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $94.02. 8,882,370 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,407,863. The company’s 50 day moving average is $91.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $90.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $241.23 billion, a PE ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 52 week low of $58.01 and a 52 week high of $121.30.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Alibaba Group ( NYSE:BABA Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The specialty retailer reported $17.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $14.59 by $2.78. The firm had revenue of $234.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $224.75 billion. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 12.55% and a net margin of 9.45%. The company’s revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.40 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 8.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Loop Capital boosted their price target on Alibaba Group from $130.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. Susquehanna reduced their target price on Alibaba Group from $175.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd. Mizuho reduced their target price on Alibaba Group from $155.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Alibaba Group from $149.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Alibaba Group in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $138.64.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on BABA

Alibaba Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BABA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Alibaba Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alibaba Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.