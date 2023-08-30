Commons Capital LLC Has $882,000 Stock Holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Commons Capital LLC cut its position in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 16.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,613 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 898 shares during the period. Honeywell International accounts for approximately 1.4% of Commons Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Commons Capital LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $882,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Silicon Valley Capital Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Knuff & Co LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Magellan Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group lifted its position in Honeywell International by 47.6% in the 4th quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 183 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. 74.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Honeywell International alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently weighed in on HON. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $185.00 to $180.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $219.00 to $221.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Honeywell International in a research report on Monday, August 21st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Honeywell International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $215.07.

Honeywell International Price Performance

Shares of HON traded down $1.44 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $188.08. 840,515 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,774,142. Honeywell International Inc. has a 1 year low of $166.63 and a 1 year high of $220.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The company has a market cap of $124.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.07. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $196.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $195.39.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The conglomerate reported $2.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $9.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.17 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 15.08% and a return on equity of 34.46%. Honeywell International’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.10 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 9.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Honeywell International Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 11th will be issued a dividend of $1.03 per share. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 10th. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is 50.99%.

Honeywell International Company Profile

(Free Report)

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Honeywell International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeywell International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.