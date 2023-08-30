Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) Stock Holdings Lifted by William Blair Investment Management LLC

William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) by 3.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 394,646 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,419 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Intuit were worth $175,945,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. boosted its stake in shares of Intuit by 39.6% during the 1st quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 3,648 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,754,000 after acquiring an additional 1,035 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in Intuit by 10.6% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 504,309 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $242,492,000 after buying an additional 48,196 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in Intuit by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 3,227 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,552,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Intuit by 7.1% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 53,691 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,825,000 after purchasing an additional 3,576 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in Intuit by 6.6% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 34,207 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $16,448,000 after purchasing an additional 2,127 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.63% of the company’s stock.

Get Intuit alerts:

Intuit Price Performance

Shares of Intuit stock traded up $2.59 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $539.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 680,385 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,626,827. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $485.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $447.82. The company has a market cap of $151.00 billion, a PE ratio of 63.57, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.20. Intuit Inc. has a 12-month low of $352.63 and a 12-month high of $543.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.47.

Intuit Increases Dividend

Intuit ( NASDAQ:INTU Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 24th. The software maker reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $2.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.64 billion. Intuit had a net margin of 16.59% and a return on equity of 16.61%. Intuit’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.22 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Intuit Inc. will post 11.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 17th. Investors of record on Monday, October 9th will be given a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 5th. This is a boost from Intuit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. Intuit’s payout ratio is currently 36.97%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Intuit

In other news, EVP Laura A. Fennell sold 53,741 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.96, for a total value of $24,235,041.36. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,991,500.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 1,412 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $452.74, for a total value of $639,268.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,350 shares in the company, valued at $611,199. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Laura A. Fennell sold 53,741 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.96, for a total value of $24,235,041.36. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,991,500.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on INTU. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Intuit from $476.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 25th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Intuit from $500.00 to $570.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Intuit from $525.00 to $575.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 25th. BNP Paribas upgraded Intuit from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $532.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Intuit from $525.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $534.48.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on INTU

Intuit Company Profile

(Free Report)

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Intuit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.