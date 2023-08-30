William Blair Investment Management LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

William Blair Investment Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) by 25.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 361,503 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 123,661 shares during the quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC owned about 0.08% of Costco Wholesale worth $179,620,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IPG Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 103.6% during the 1st quarter. IPG Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,989 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $988,000 after acquiring an additional 1,012 shares during the last quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 32.5% in the first quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 1,560 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $775,000 after buying an additional 383 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC raised its stake in Costco Wholesale by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC now owns 4,378 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,175,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. STF Management LP increased its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 70.4% during the 1st quarter. STF Management LP now owns 5,027 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,498,000 after purchasing an additional 2,077 shares during the period. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. lifted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 21.7% during the first quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. now owns 3,155 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,568,000 after purchasing an additional 563 shares during the last quarter. 66.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $610.00 to $640.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $560.00 to $640.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $567.00 to $597.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Costco Wholesale from $535.00 to $550.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $562.67.

In other news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $522.02, for a total value of $783,030.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 23,850 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,450,177. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $522.02, for a total transaction of $783,030.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,450,177. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Susan L. Decker sold 1,565 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $533.00, for a total value of $834,145.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,329 shares in the company, valued at $7,104,357. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Costco Wholesale stock traded down $2.44 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $540.33. 672,348 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,810,334. The business has a fifty day moving average of $546.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $514.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a market capitalization of $239.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 0.79. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 1 year low of $447.90 and a 1 year high of $571.16.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 25th will be given a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 24th. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.22%.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

