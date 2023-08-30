William Blair Investment Management LLC Sells 132,788 Shares of Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC)

William Blair Investment Management LLC decreased its position in Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC – Free Report) by 5.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,544,282 shares of the company’s stock after selling 132,788 shares during the quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC owned 2.76% of Acadia Healthcare worth $183,824,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Verition Fund Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 3,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 49,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,066,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Acadia Healthcare by 61.6% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Acadia Healthcare by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 14,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,186,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the period. Finally, Keybank National Association OH lifted its stake in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 4.5% in the first quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 5,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $397,000 after buying an additional 238 shares in the last quarter.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ACHC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $93.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Acadia Healthcare to $95.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Acadia Healthcare in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $87.38.

Acadia Healthcare Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ ACHC traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $77.54. The company had a trading volume of 92,416 shares, compared to its average volume of 593,236. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $73.89. Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. has a 52-week low of $66.87 and a 52-week high of $89.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market cap of $7.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.15, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.32.

Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.09. Acadia Healthcare had a net margin of 9.74% and a return on equity of 10.27%. The company had revenue of $731.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $707.06 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current year.

About Acadia Healthcare

Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc provides behavioral healthcare services in the United States and Puerto Rico. It offers behavioral healthcare services to its patients in various settings, including inpatient psychiatric facilities, specialty treatment facilities, residential treatment centers, eating disorder facilities, and outpatient clinics.

