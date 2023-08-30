Commons Capital LLC Acquires 8,656 Shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD)

Commons Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Free Report) (TSE:TD) by 73.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 20,450 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 8,656 shares during the quarter. Toronto-Dominion Bank accounts for about 2.0% of Commons Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Commons Capital LLC’s holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank were worth $1,225,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 3.0% during the first quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 31,722 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,900,000 after buying an additional 918 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 0.5% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 207,684 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $12,449,000 after buying an additional 935 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Toronto-Dominion Bank in the first quarter worth approximately $695,000. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp bought a new position in Toronto-Dominion Bank in the first quarter worth approximately $713,000. Finally, Colonial Trust Co SC grew its stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 8.7% in the first quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 3,171 shares of the bank’s stock worth $190,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.52% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays dropped their price objective on Toronto-Dominion Bank from $84.00 to $82.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 25th. StockNews.com cut Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Toronto-Dominion Bank from $96.00 to $94.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Toronto-Dominion Bank from $93.00 to $92.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Toronto-Dominion Bank presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.71.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:TD traded up $0.48 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $61.87. 784,696 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,294,005. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a fifty-two week low of $55.43 and a fifty-two week high of $70.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a market cap of $113.06 billion, a PE ratio of 10.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.68.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, October 6th will be paid a $0.725 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 5th. This is a positive change from Toronto-Dominion Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. This represents a $2.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.69%. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.09%.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Company Profile

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. The company offers personal deposits, such as chequing, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; and financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases.

Further Reading

