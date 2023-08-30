William Blair Investment Management LLC Decreases Position in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

William Blair Investment Management LLC lessened its holdings in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Free Report) by 21.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 567,757 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 159,258 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.45% of Lululemon Athletica worth $206,771,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Silicon Valley Capital Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Carderock Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Elequin Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 126.5% during the 1st quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 77 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Corrado Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Lululemon Athletica alerts:

Lululemon Athletica Stock Performance

LULU traded up $1.47 on Wednesday, hitting $376.20. 570,388 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,627,227. The business’s fifty day moving average is $378.04 and its 200 day moving average is $357.90. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $277.50 and a fifty-two week high of $394.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.42.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Lululemon Athletica ( NASDAQ:LULU Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 1st. The apparel retailer reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.31. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 11.24% and a return on equity of 44.94%. The company had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.92 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.48 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 11.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on LULU shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $340.00 to $355.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $465.00 to $471.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $430.00 price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research report on Friday, August 25th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup set a $450.00 price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lululemon Athletica presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $423.60.

Get Our Latest Report on Lululemon Athletica

Lululemon Athletica Company Profile

(Free Report)

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It operates in two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LULU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lululemon Athletica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lululemon Athletica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.