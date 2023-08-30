William Blair Investment Management LLC Has $195.96 Million Stock Position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) by 4.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 685,628 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,448 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $195,959,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Barrett & Company Inc. bought a new position in shares of Accenture in the first quarter worth $29,000. Sageworth Trust Co increased its position in shares of Accenture by 872.7% in the first quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 107 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Accenture in the first quarter worth $32,000. Elequin Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Accenture in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, First Command Financial Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Accenture by 131.6% in the first quarter. First Command Financial Services Inc. now owns 132 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.42% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Accenture news, insider Ellyn Shook sold 5,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.00, for a total value of $1,653,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 21,958 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,916,770. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Accenture news, CAO Melissa A. Burgum sold 1,344 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $403,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 10,506 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,151,800. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Ellyn Shook sold 5,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.00, for a total value of $1,653,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,958 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,916,770. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 25,774 shares of company stock worth $8,138,451. 0.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Accenture stock traded down $0.67 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $322.78. 777,140 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,328,254. The business’s 50 day moving average is $312.08 and its 200 day moving average is $291.97. Accenture plc has a 52 week low of $242.80 and a 52 week high of $327.93. The company has a market capitalization of $214.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.84, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.23.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 22nd. The information technology services provider reported $3.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.96 by $0.23. Accenture had a return on equity of 30.47% and a net margin of 11.28%. The business had revenue of $16.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.49 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.79 earnings per share. Accenture’s revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Accenture plc will post 11.59 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on ACN shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Accenture from $350.00 to $340.00 in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. BMO Capital Markets cut Accenture from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Accenture in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler upgraded Accenture from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $250.00 to $316.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Accenture from $322.00 to $316.00 in a report on Friday, June 23rd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $330.55.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprises turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

