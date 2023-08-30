William Blair Investment Management LLC Acquires 33,829 Shares of Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK)

William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK – Free Report) by 1.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,865,301 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 33,829 shares during the period. Crown makes up about 0.8% of William Blair Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. William Blair Investment Management LLC owned about 2.39% of Crown worth $236,989,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Crown during the first quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in Crown during the first quarter valued at approximately $143,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Crown by 101.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,166 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $146,000 after buying an additional 586 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in Crown by 72.1% during the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,170 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Platinum Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in Crown during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $122,000. 95.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CCK has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Loop Capital upped their price objective on Crown from $112.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Crown from $102.00 to $114.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Crown from $97.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Crown from $88.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Crown from $108.00 to $124.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Crown presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.38.

Crown Stock Performance

Crown stock traded up $0.96 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $92.61. 200,142 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,144,263. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $89.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $84.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.09. Crown Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $66.00 and a 1 year high of $100.39.

Crown (NYSE:CCK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 24th. The industrial products company reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $3.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.46 billion. Crown had a return on equity of 27.45% and a net margin of 3.84%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.10 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Crown Holdings, Inc. will post 6.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Crown Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 10th were issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 9th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. Crown’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.24%.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Christy L. Kalaus sold 1,914 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.67, for a total value of $173,542.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $680,025. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Crown Company Profile

Crown Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, supplies rigid packaging products in Pennsylvania and internationally. It operates through Americas Beverage, European Beverage, Asia Pacific, and Transit Packaging segments. The Americas Beverage segment manufactures recyclable aluminum beverage cans and ends, glass bottles, steel crowns, and aluminum caps.

Further Reading

