William Blair Investment Management LLC Raises Stake in Chart Industries, Inc. (NYSE:GTLS)

William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Chart Industries, Inc. (NYSE:GTLS – Free Report) by 3.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,782,724 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 64,280 shares during the quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Chart Industries were worth $223,554,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chart Industries during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chart Industries by 2,076.9% during the first quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 566 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chart Industries during the fourth quarter worth about $73,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA grew its holdings in shares of Chart Industries by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in shares of Chart Industries by 46.1% in the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 729 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the last quarter.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GTLS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Chart Industries in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. CL King raised their target price on shares of Chart Industries from $165.00 to $193.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. Craig Hallum raised their target price on shares of Chart Industries from $208.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Chart Industries from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Capital One Financial initiated coverage on shares of Chart Industries in a research report on Friday, July 14th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $174.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Chart Industries has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $200.86.

Chart Industries Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of GTLS traded up $1.11 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $178.00. 176,571 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 631,729. The firm has a market cap of $7.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -384.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.55. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $163.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $136.09. Chart Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $101.44 and a 12-month high of $242.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44.

Chart Industries (NYSE:GTLS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $908.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $971.28 million. Chart Industries had a negative net margin of 0.28% and a positive return on equity of 8.21%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 124.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.88 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Chart Industries, Inc. will post 6.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chart Industries Company Profile

Chart Industries, Inc manufactures and sells engineered cryogenic equipment for the industrial gas and clean energy markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Cryo Tank Solutions, Heat Transfer Systems, Specialty Products, and Repair, Service & Leasing.

