TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI) Shares Sold by William Blair Investment Management LLC

William Blair Investment Management LLC lowered its position in TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI – Free Report) by 31.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,971,613 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 6,850,726 shares during the quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC owned 3.39% of TechnipFMC worth $204,363,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of TechnipFMC by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 58,933,447 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $718,398,000 after purchasing an additional 5,888,998 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of TechnipFMC by 16.7% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 10,919,212 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $149,047,000 after purchasing an additional 1,564,453 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of TechnipFMC by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,915,455 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $76,845,000 after purchasing an additional 1,029,472 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of TechnipFMC by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,999,412 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $76,135,000 after purchasing an additional 290,783 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of TechnipFMC by 68,732.1% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 7,053,918 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $85,987,000 after purchasing an additional 7,043,670 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.79% of the company’s stock.

TechnipFMC Price Performance

Shares of TechnipFMC stock traded up $0.26 on Wednesday, hitting $19.08. The company had a trading volume of 2,946,254 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,726,921. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The company has a market cap of $8.36 billion, a PE ratio of -63.86 and a beta of 1.82. TechnipFMC plc has a 52 week low of $7.88 and a 52 week high of $19.32.

TechnipFMC ( NYSE:FTI Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The oil and gas company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.06). TechnipFMC had a negative net margin of 1.89% and a positive return on equity of 1.15%. The business had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.92 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.02 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that TechnipFMC plc will post 0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TechnipFMC announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, July 26th that authorizes the company to repurchase $400.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the oil and gas company to purchase up to 4.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

TechnipFMC Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 22nd will be given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 21st. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.05%. TechnipFMC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -66.66%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

FTI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of TechnipFMC from $17.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. Capital One Financial reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of TechnipFMC in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of TechnipFMC from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. HSBC upped their target price on shares of TechnipFMC from $13.80 to $23.20 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of TechnipFMC from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, TechnipFMC presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $20.56.

About TechnipFMC

(Free Report)

TechnipFMC plc engages in the oil and gas projects, technologies, and systems and services businesses in Europe, Central Asia, North and Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Africa, and the Middle East. The Subsea segment engages in the design, engineering, procurement, manufacturing, fabrication, installation, and life of field services for subsea systems, subsea field infrastructure, and subsea pipe systems used in oil and gas production and transportation.

