Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) Shares Sold by William Blair Investment Management LLC

William Blair Investment Management LLC cut its stake in Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC – Free Report) by 12.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,030,511 shares of the food distribution company’s stock after selling 590,752 shares during the period. Performance Food Group makes up 0.8% of William Blair Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. William Blair Investment Management LLC owned about 2.58% of Performance Food Group worth $243,201,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PFGC. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of Performance Food Group by 11.8% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 29,041 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $1,479,000 after acquiring an additional 3,064 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Performance Food Group by 8.1% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,602 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $234,000 after buying an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp bought a new stake in shares of Performance Food Group in the first quarter worth $71,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Performance Food Group by 33.0% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 14,458 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $737,000 after buying an additional 3,588 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in shares of Performance Food Group by 8.7% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 86,254 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $4,516,000 after buying an additional 6,905 shares during the last quarter. 96.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PFGC has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Performance Food Group in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $68.00 target price on shares of Performance Food Group in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Performance Food Group from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Performance Food Group from $74.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Performance Food Group from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.30.

In other Performance Food Group news, insider Patrick T. Hagerty sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.76, for a total transaction of $119,520.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 147,790 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,831,930.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Performance Food Group stock traded up $0.16 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $62.48. 225,452 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,037,969. The stock has a market cap of $9.76 billion, a PE ratio of 24.44 and a beta of 1.37. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $60.31 and its 200 day moving average is $59.04. Performance Food Group has a 12 month low of $42.77 and a 12 month high of $64.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.71.

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 16th. The food distribution company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14. The company had revenue of $14.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.07 billion. Performance Food Group had a net margin of 0.69% and a return on equity of 17.01%. Performance Food Group’s revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.07 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Performance Food Group will post 4.34 EPS for the current year.

Performance Food Group Company, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes food and food-related products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Foodservice, Vistar, and Convenience. The company offers a range of frozen foods, groceries, candy, snacks, beverages, cigarettes, and other tobacco products; beef, pork, poultry, and seafood; and health and beauty care products.

