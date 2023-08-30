NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE) Stock Position Increased by William Blair Investment Management LLC

William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its position in NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE – Free Report) by 16.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,131,024 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 162,164 shares during the period. NICE makes up 0.9% of William Blair Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest position. William Blair Investment Management LLC’s holdings in NICE were worth $258,889,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Silicon Valley Capital Partners bought a new stake in shares of NICE in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of NICE in the 1st quarter worth $35,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NICE in the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of NICE by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 232 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its position in shares of NICE by 25.2% during the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 298 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.58% of the company’s stock.

Get NICE alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on NICE shares. Wedbush cut their target price on NICE from $250.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Mizuho began coverage on NICE in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $244.00 target price on the stock. William Blair began coverage on NICE in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $238.00 price target on shares of NICE in a report on Friday, August 18th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on NICE from $278.00 to $338.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $260.00.

NICE Stock Up 0.3 %

NASDAQ NICE traded up $0.62 on Wednesday, reaching $195.06. The stock had a trading volume of 94,948 shares, compared to its average volume of 335,934. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $208.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $208.71. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. NICE Ltd. has a 1 year low of $164.65 and a 1 year high of $231.54. The company has a market capitalization of $12.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.85.

NICE (NASDAQ:NICE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 17th. The technology company reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.08. NICE had a return on equity of 12.80% and a net margin of 13.48%. The firm had revenue of $581.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $579.30 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.33 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that NICE Ltd. will post 6.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NICE Profile

(Free Report)

NICE Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud platforms for AI-driven digital business solutions worldwide. It offers CXone, a cloud native open platform; Enlighten, an AI engine for CX that discovers automation opportunities for self-service; digital-entry points solutions that enable organizations to address consumers' needs; and journey orchestration solutions that empower organizations to connect and route customers to deal with the customer's request, and connects them using real time AI-based routing.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NICE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NICE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NICE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.