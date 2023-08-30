William Blair Investment Management LLC Has $287.14 Million Stock Holdings in Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC)

William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC – Free Report) by 20.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,307,518 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 883,930 shares during the quarter. Encompass Health makes up 1.0% of William Blair Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. William Blair Investment Management LLC owned approximately 5.30% of Encompass Health worth $287,137,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in EHC. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Encompass Health by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in Encompass Health by 1.5% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 11,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $806,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in Encompass Health by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 4,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in Encompass Health by 38.2% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 658 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verdence Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Encompass Health by 3.3% in the first quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. 92.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Raymond James lifted their target price on Encompass Health from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $78.00 price objective on shares of Encompass Health in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Encompass Health from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Encompass Health from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Encompass Health from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.60.

Encompass Health Stock Performance

EHC stock traded up $0.28 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $71.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 174,947 shares, compared to its average volume of 714,490. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $68.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $62.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. Encompass Health Co. has a 1 year low of $45.11 and a 1 year high of $72.06. The stock has a market cap of $7.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.91, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.05.

Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.21. Encompass Health had a return on equity of 18.26% and a net margin of 6.86%. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that Encompass Health Co. will post 3.45 EPS for the current year.

Encompass Health Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 29th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.84%. Encompass Health’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.29%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Mark J. Tarr sold 25,330 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.06, for a total transaction of $1,799,949.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 497,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,345,599.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Mark J. Tarr sold 25,330 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.06, for a total transaction of $1,799,949.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 497,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,345,599.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Elissa Joy Charbonneau sold 8,294 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.58, for a total value of $577,096.52. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 23,081 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,605,975.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Encompass Health Company Profile

Encompass Health Corporation provides post-acute healthcare services in the United States. It provides specialized rehabilitative treatment on an inpatient basis to patients who have experienced physical or cognitive disabilities or injuries due to medical conditions, such as strokes, hip fractures, and various debilitating neurological conditions.

