William Blair Investment Management LLC Buys 142,390 Shares of Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY)

William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY – Free Report) by 2.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 5,348,358 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 142,390 shares during the quarter. Mercury Systems makes up 1.0% of William Blair Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. William Blair Investment Management LLC owned about 9.20% of Mercury Systems worth $273,408,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new position in Mercury Systems during the 1st quarter worth about $234,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in Mercury Systems by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 395,441 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $17,664,000 after buying an additional 1,219 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its position in Mercury Systems by 33.8% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 25,936 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,326,000 after buying an additional 6,549 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Mercury Systems by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,514,122 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $77,402,000 after buying an additional 59,053 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ranger Investment Management L.P. lifted its position in Mercury Systems by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Ranger Investment Management L.P. now owns 656,608 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,566,000 after buying an additional 33,875 shares in the last quarter. 95.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Mercury Systems alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Mercury Systems news, CEO William L. Ballhaus bought 39,925 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $37.57 per share, with a total value of $1,499,982.25. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 291,999 shares in the company, valued at $10,970,402.43. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO William L. Ballhaus purchased 39,925 shares of Mercury Systems stock in a transaction on Friday, August 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $37.57 per share, with a total value of $1,499,982.25. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 291,999 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,970,402.43. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jana Partners Llc purchased 50,000 shares of Mercury Systems stock in a transaction on Friday, August 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $38.05 per share, with a total value of $1,902,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,711,386 shares in the company, valued at $179,268,237.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,231 shares of company stock valued at $45,165. 2.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Mercury Systems Stock Down 1.1 %

Analyst Ratings Changes

NASDAQ MRCY traded down $0.43 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $39.78. 195,959 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 538,690. The company’s 50-day moving average is $36.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.02. Mercury Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $28.90 and a one year high of $59.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a current ratio of 4.02. The company has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -79.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 41.00 and a beta of 0.93.

MRCY has been the topic of several research reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Mercury Systems from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Mercury Systems from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Mercury Systems from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. 58.com reissued a “downgrade” rating on shares of Mercury Systems in a report on Monday, June 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Mercury Systems from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.71.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Mercury Systems

Mercury Systems Profile

(Free Report)

Mercury Systems, Inc, a technology company, manufactures and sells components, products, modules, and subsystems for aerospace and defense industries in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its products and solutions are deployed in approximately 300 programs with 25 defense contractors and commercial aviation customers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Mercury Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mercury Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.