William Blair Investment Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON)

William Blair Investment Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON – Free Report) by 17.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,407,045 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 297,644 shares during the period. Axon Enterprise comprises approximately 1.1% of William Blair Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. William Blair Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Axon Enterprise were worth $316,374,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Axon Enterprise during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Axon Enterprise during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Spire Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Axon Enterprise during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc bought a new position in Axon Enterprise in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, WealthPLAN Partners LLC bought a new position in Axon Enterprise in the first quarter worth about $35,000. 76.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Axon Enterprise

In related news, Director Hadi Partovi purchased 25,000 shares of Axon Enterprise stock in a transaction on Friday, June 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $191.10 per share, for a total transaction of $4,777,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 413,817 shares in the company, valued at approximately $79,080,428.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Axon Enterprise news, President Joshua Isner sold 26,883 shares of Axon Enterprise stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.10, for a total value of $5,191,107.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 290,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,185,341.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Hadi Partovi acquired 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $191.10 per share, with a total value of $4,777,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 413,817 shares in the company, valued at $79,080,428.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 51,265 shares of company stock worth $9,905,331. Insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AXON has been the subject of a number of research reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Axon Enterprise from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Axon Enterprise from $237.00 to $240.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Axon Enterprise from $256.00 to $239.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Axon Enterprise from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $236.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Axon Enterprise in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $230.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $244.73.

Axon Enterprise Price Performance

Shares of AXON stock traded up $4.81 on Wednesday, hitting $209.95. 245,765 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 898,091. The firm has a market cap of $15.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 154.79 and a beta of 0.88. Axon Enterprise, Inc. has a 52 week low of $109.31 and a 52 week high of $229.95. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $192.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $203.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 3.38 and a quick ratio of 2.98.

Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AXON – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.47. The company had revenue of $374.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $347.53 million. Axon Enterprise had a net margin of 7.24% and a return on equity of 10.88%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Axon Enterprise, Inc. will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Axon Enterprise

Axon Enterprise, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells conducted energy devices (CEDs) under the TASER brand in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Software and Sensors, and TASER. The company also offers hardware and cloud-based software solutions that enable law enforcement to capture, securely store, manage, share, and analyze video and other digital evidence.

Featured Articles

