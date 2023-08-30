Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) Position Cut by Berkshire Capital Holdings Inc.

Berkshire Capital Holdings Inc. trimmed its holdings in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) by 25.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 161,990 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 53,870 shares during the quarter. Shopify comprises 3.5% of Berkshire Capital Holdings Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Berkshire Capital Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Shopify were worth $7,766,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sands Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Shopify by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 24,802,735 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $860,903,000 after purchasing an additional 2,222,488 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Shopify by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 13,985,791 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $670,479,000 after acquiring an additional 706,688 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of Shopify by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 13,867,598 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $481,378,000 after acquiring an additional 618,195 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Shopify by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 13,018,056 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $623,567,000 after acquiring an additional 85,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Shopify during the 4th quarter valued at $414,365,000. 60.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have commented on SHOP shares. 888 reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Shopify in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. DA Davidson raised their price target on Shopify from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Mizuho raised their price target on Shopify from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Scotiabank raised their price target on Shopify from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Shopify from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-three have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Shopify currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.49.

Shares of Shopify stock traded up $0.55 on Wednesday, hitting $59.35. 4,600,298 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,070,339. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $61.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 6.71 and a quick ratio of 6.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.77 billion, a PE ratio of -37.37 and a beta of 2.04. Shopify Inc. has a one year low of $23.63 and a one year high of $71.43.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP – Get Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The software maker reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.02). Shopify had a negative net margin of 32.13% and a negative return on equity of 5.36%. The company had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. On average, research analysts expect that Shopify Inc. will post -0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

