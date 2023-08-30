Berkshire Capital Holdings Inc. Buys 149,390 Shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

Berkshire Capital Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Free Report) by 1,493,900.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 149,400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 149,390 shares during the period. Marvell Technology accounts for about 2.9% of Berkshire Capital Holdings Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Berkshire Capital Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Marvell Technology were worth $6,469,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Barrett & Company Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marvell Technology in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marvell Technology in the first quarter valued at $40,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Marvell Technology in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp grew its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 389.7% in the third quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 950 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 756 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.32% of the company’s stock.

Marvell Technology Stock Up 2.5 %

Shares of MRVL stock traded up $1.40 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $57.52. 8,153,405 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,959,255. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $60.86 and its 200-day moving average is $50.98. The company has a market cap of $49.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -127.55, a P/E/G ratio of 6.89 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $33.75 and a fifty-two week high of $67.99.

Marvell Technology Dividend Announcement

Marvell Technology ( NASDAQ:MRVL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 24th. The semiconductor company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. Marvell Technology had a positive return on equity of 6.13% and a negative net margin of 6.74%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.41 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 7th were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 6th. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -54.55%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MRVL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Marvell Technology in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $56.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $68.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 25th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.56.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Sandeep Bharathi sold 1,724 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.94, for a total transaction of $106,784.56. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 86,426 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,353,226.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Sandeep Bharathi sold 1,724 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.94, for a total transaction of $106,784.56. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 86,426 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,353,226.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.88, for a total transaction of $1,826,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 961,125 shares in the company, valued at $58,513,290. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 119,158 shares of company stock valued at $7,355,675 over the last ninety days. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Marvell Technology Company Profile

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data infrastructure semiconductor solutions, spanning the data center core to network edge. The company develops, scales complex System-on-a-Chip architectures, integrating analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing functionality.

