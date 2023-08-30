William Blair Investment Management LLC Has $1.04 Billion Stock Position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Free Report) by 14.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 11,191,148 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,428,917 shares during the quarter. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing makes up about 3.6% of William Blair Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. William Blair Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $1,041,051,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. GQG Partners LLC boosted its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 37.1% during the 1st quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 9,197,003 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $855,505,000 after purchasing an additional 2,490,953 shares during the period. Elgethun Capital Management boosted its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 28.4% during the 1st quarter. Elgethun Capital Management now owns 4,218 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $393,000 after purchasing an additional 934 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 42.6% in the 1st quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,031 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,398,000 after acquiring an additional 4,492 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 287.3% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,150 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,409,000 after acquiring an additional 11,238 shares during the period. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 1st quarter worth approximately $235,000. Institutional investors own 16.51% of the company’s stock.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Price Performance

Shares of TSM traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $94.86. The company had a trading volume of 3,583,334 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,598,843. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a twelve month low of $59.43 and a twelve month high of $110.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.42 and a quick ratio of 2.13. The company’s 50-day moving average is $98.15 and its 200-day moving average is $93.85. The company has a market capitalization of $491.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.72, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.06.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Cuts Dividend

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing ( NYSE:TSM Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The semiconductor company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.07. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 32.08% and a net margin of 43.31%. The business had revenue of $15.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.52 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 4.82 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 11th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.4724 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $1.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.99%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio is 22.94%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TSM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Susquehanna raised their price objective on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $128.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $118.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 25th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $108.33.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Profile

(Free Report)

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides complementary metal oxide silicon wafer fabrication processes to manufacture logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, and embedded memory semiconductors.

