William Blair Investment Management LLC Buys 102,849 Shares of BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT)

William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its stake in BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT – Free Report) by 1.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,351,881 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 102,849 shares during the quarter. BWX Technologies comprises 1.4% of William Blair Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding. William Blair Investment Management LLC owned about 6.95% of BWX Technologies worth $400,423,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fiera Capital Corp bought a new stake in BWX Technologies in the first quarter worth approximately $43,218,000. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its holdings in BWX Technologies by 199.0% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 711,343 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,315,000 after purchasing an additional 473,399 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in BWX Technologies by 173.8% in the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 710,328 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,256,000 after purchasing an additional 450,879 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in BWX Technologies by 151.0% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 737,554 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,725,000 after purchasing an additional 443,758 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd increased its holdings in BWX Technologies by 78.5% in the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 653,500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,197,000 after purchasing an additional 287,369 shares in the last quarter. 96.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get BWX Technologies alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other BWX Technologies news, Director Robert L. Nardelli acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $71.23 per share, with a total value of $142,460.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at $142,460. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other BWX Technologies news, Director Robert L. Nardelli acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $71.23 per share, with a total value of $142,460.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at $142,460. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Gerhard F. Burbach sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.07, for a total value of $74,070.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,391 shares in the company, valued at approximately $103,031.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

BWX Technologies Stock Up 0.7 %

BWX Technologies stock traded up $0.55 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $74.08. 106,370 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 669,126. The business’s 50 day moving average is $71.06 and its 200 day moving average is $66.14. BWX Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $49.13 and a 52 week high of $76.26. The company has a market capitalization of $6.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.01, a PEG ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58.

BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.06. BWX Technologies had a return on equity of 35.25% and a net margin of 9.63%. The business had revenue of $612.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $558.25 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.82 earnings per share. BWX Technologies’s revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that BWX Technologies, Inc. will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current year.

BWX Technologies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 17th will be given a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 16th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.24%. BWX Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.55%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BWXT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on BWX Technologies in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on BWX Technologies from $77.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 14th. Barclays boosted their price objective on BWX Technologies from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Robert W. Baird upgraded BWX Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $61.00 to $85.00 in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Maxim Group boosted their price objective on BWX Technologies from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.17.

View Our Latest Stock Report on BWX Technologies

BWX Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

BWX Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells nuclear components in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Government Operations and Commercial Operations. The Government Operations segment designs and manufactures naval nuclear components, reactors, and nuclear fuel; undertakes fabrication activities for missile launch tubes for U.S.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BWX Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BWX Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.