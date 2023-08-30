Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Stock Holdings Raised by William Blair Investment Management LLC

William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 2.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,252,707 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,289 shares during the period. Mastercard makes up approximately 1.6% of William Blair Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding. William Blair Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.13% of Mastercard worth $455,246,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bornite Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Mastercard in the first quarter worth about $21,442,000. United Bank increased its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 34.5% in the first quarter. United Bank now owns 6,007 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,147,000 after buying an additional 1,541 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in Mastercard by 30.1% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 272,358 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $97,335,000 after purchasing an additional 63,040 shares during the period. First Western Trust Bank purchased a new position in Mastercard during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,168,000. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP purchased a new position in Mastercard during the 1st quarter valued at about $12,926,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.94% of the company’s stock.

MA traded up $2.81 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $414.46. 1,340,621 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,695,625. The stock has a market capitalization of $390.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $394.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $377.01. Mastercard Incorporated has a 52-week low of $276.87 and a 52-week high of $417.78.

Mastercard ( NYSE:MA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The credit services provider reported $2.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.84 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $6.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.18 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 178.10% and a net margin of 43.37%. Mastercard’s revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.56 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.13 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 9th. Investors of record on Friday, July 7th were issued a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 6th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.37%.

In related news, insider Raj Seshadri sold 5,164 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $373.24, for a total value of $1,927,411.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 11,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,166,851.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Raj Seshadri sold 5,164 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $373.24, for a total value of $1,927,411.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 11,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,166,851.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO J. Mehra Sachin sold 10,838 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $394.38, for a total transaction of $4,274,290.44. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,166,426.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 399,783 shares of company stock valued at $158,204,310. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MA. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Mastercard from $400.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Mastercard from $435.00 to $450.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. Tigress Financial boosted their price target on Mastercard from $472.00 to $476.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on Mastercard in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Mastercard from $440.00 to $455.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $440.96.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

