Navis Wealth Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 4,531 iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO)

Navis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 4,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $227,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DGRO. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 626,659.9% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 114,446,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,722,318,000 after acquiring an additional 114,428,100 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 965.2% in the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 3,428,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,372,000 after buying an additional 3,106,287 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 23.3% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 8,961,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $448,057,000 after buying an additional 1,695,387 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,545,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $927,295,000 after buying an additional 1,232,407 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth $56,126,000.

Get iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of DGRO traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $52.19. The stock had a trading volume of 671,117 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,787,262. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $43.67 and a 52 week high of $53.55. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $51.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.67. The company has a market capitalization of $24.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 0.89.

About iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF

The iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Dividend Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US stocks that are selected by dividends, dividend growth and payout ratio, then weighted by dividend dollars. DGRO was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.