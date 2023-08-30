Navis Wealth Advisors LLC Takes Position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Navis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 5,647 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,290,000. FedEx comprises about 1.4% of Navis Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Truist Financial Corp raised its position in shares of FedEx by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 111,459 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $25,467,000 after acquiring an additional 1,457 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its holdings in FedEx by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 2,202 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $503,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in FedEx during the 1st quarter worth approximately $405,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in FedEx during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in FedEx by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 3,619 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $827,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.61% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other FedEx news, VP Jennifer L. Johnson sold 10,801 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.61, for a total transaction of $2,577,226.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $762,597.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Jennifer L. Johnson sold 10,801 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.61, for a total transaction of $2,577,226.61. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,196 shares in the company, valued at $762,597.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert B. Carter sold 19,270 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.00, for a total value of $4,740,420.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 58,875 shares in the company, valued at $14,483,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 35,816 shares of company stock valued at $8,822,147. 8.73% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have commented on FDX shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of FedEx in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of FedEx from $295.00 to $290.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price target on shares of FedEx from $261.00 to $284.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. Atlantic Securities started coverage on shares of FedEx in a research note on Tuesday, June 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $265.00 target price for the company. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on shares of FedEx from $260.00 to $272.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, FedEx has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $246.14.

FedEx Price Performance

FDX stock traded up $1.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $261.59. The company had a trading volume of 481,121 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,982,462. The company has a market capitalization of $65.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.35. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $257.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $233.80. FedEx Co. has a 1-year low of $141.92 and a 1-year high of $270.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.33.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, June 20th. The shipping service provider reported $4.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.85 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $21.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.55 billion. FedEx had a return on equity of 15.32% and a net margin of 4.41%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $6.87 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that FedEx Co. will post 17.3 earnings per share for the current year.

FedEx Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 11th will be paid a dividend of $1.26 per share. This represents a $5.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 8th. FedEx’s payout ratio is 32.52%.

FedEx Profile

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

Featured Stories

