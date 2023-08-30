Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG) Shares Purchased by Berkshire Capital Holdings Inc.

Berkshire Capital Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG – Free Report) by 1,800,300.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 180,040 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 180,030 shares during the quarter. Zillow Group makes up approximately 3.6% of Berkshire Capital Holdings Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Berkshire Capital Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Zillow Group were worth $8,006,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Zillow Group by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 371,410 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $16,231,000 after purchasing an additional 2,827 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Zillow Group by 26.6% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 11,197 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $488,000 after purchasing an additional 2,352 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in shares of Zillow Group by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 6,292 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 596 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zillow Group during the 1st quarter worth about $101,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in Zillow Group by 64.0% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 32,372 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,415,000 after buying an additional 12,636 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.94% of the company’s stock.

In related news, General Counsel Bradley D. Owens sold 1,875 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.87, for a total value of $93,506.25. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 24,036 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,198,675.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Jennifer Rock sold 11,568 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.89, for a total transaction of $611,831.52. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 75,298 shares in the company, valued at $3,982,511.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Bradley D. Owens sold 1,875 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.87, for a total value of $93,506.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 24,036 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,198,675.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 63,745 shares of company stock worth $3,312,722. 17.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ ZG traded up $1.54 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $51.28. The stock had a trading volume of 148,931 shares, compared to its average volume of 515,413. The company has a market capitalization of $11.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -64.60 and a beta of 1.72. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $51.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.21. Zillow Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.21 and a 52 week high of $55.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 10.90 and a current ratio of 10.90.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.21. Zillow Group had a negative return on equity of 2.78% and a negative net margin of 9.61%. The firm had revenue of $506.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $473.04 million. Analysts anticipate that Zillow Group, Inc. will post -0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on ZG. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Zillow Group from $54.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. 22nd Century Group restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Zillow Group in a report on Friday, June 30th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Zillow Group from $50.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Zillow Group from $60.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of Zillow Group from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Zillow Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $53.11.

Zillow Group, Inc operates real estate brands on mobile applications and Websites in the United States. The company operates through Internet, Media & Technology (IMT); Mortgages; and Homes segments. Its IMT segment offers premier agent and rentals marketplaces, as well as other services, which includes new construction marketplace, advertising, and business technology solutions, as well as display and dotloop and floor plans.

