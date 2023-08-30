Berkshire Capital Holdings Inc. Has $9.51 Million Stake in MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB)

Berkshire Capital Holdings Inc. trimmed its position in shares of MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB – Free Report) by 45.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 40,790 shares of the company’s stock after selling 34,250 shares during the period. MongoDB makes up 4.3% of Berkshire Capital Holdings Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Berkshire Capital Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of MongoDB worth $9,509,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of MongoDB by 2.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,970,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,648,332,000 after buying an additional 121,201 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in shares of MongoDB by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,962,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $386,313,000 after buying an additional 118,055 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of MongoDB by 1.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,349,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,909,000 after buying an additional 23,846 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of MongoDB by 3,283,771.0% in the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,018,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,383,000 after buying an additional 1,017,969 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in MongoDB by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 931,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,193,000 after purchasing an additional 39,741 shares during the period. 88.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Dwight A. Merriman sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $415.06, for a total transaction of $2,490,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,207,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $501,043,414.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Dwight A. Merriman sold 6,000 shares of MongoDB stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $415.06, for a total transaction of $2,490,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,207,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $501,043,414.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CRO Cedric Pech sold 360 shares of MongoDB stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $406.79, for a total transaction of $146,444.40. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 37,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,114,689.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 102,220 shares of company stock valued at $38,763,571. Insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MDB traded up $11.79 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $379.17. 642,466 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,672,098. MongoDB, Inc. has a 1-year low of $135.15 and a 1-year high of $439.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 4.19 and a current ratio of 4.19. The company has a market cap of $26.76 billion, a PE ratio of -80.07 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $390.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $301.80.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 1st. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $368.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $347.77 million. MongoDB had a negative net margin of 23.58% and a negative return on equity of 43.25%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 29.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($1.15) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that MongoDB, Inc. will post -2.8 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have commented on MDB. Barclays raised their price target on shares of MongoDB from $374.00 to $421.00 in a research note on Monday, June 26th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of MongoDB from $270.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. VNET Group reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of MongoDB in a research note on Monday, June 26th. Tigress Financial lifted their target price on shares of MongoDB from $365.00 to $490.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of MongoDB from $270.00 to $440.00 in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $379.23.

MongoDB, Inc provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

