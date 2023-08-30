Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) is Berkshire Capital Holdings Inc.’s 9th Largest Position

Berkshire Capital Holdings Inc. cut its position in shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Free Report) by 27.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 67,430 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,000 shares during the quarter. Snowflake makes up 4.7% of Berkshire Capital Holdings Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Berkshire Capital Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Snowflake were worth $10,404,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Snowflake by 153.7% in the first quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 170 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its position in shares of Snowflake by 333.3% during the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 130 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Snowflake by 100.0% in the first quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Manchester Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Snowflake by 1,264.7% in the first quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 232 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the period. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Snowflake by 822.2% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 166 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. 63.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on SNOW shares. William Blair started coverage on shares of Snowflake in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Wolfe Research downgraded Snowflake from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Guggenheim reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $105.00 target price on shares of Snowflake in a report on Monday, August 14th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Snowflake from $180.00 to $200.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price objective on Snowflake from $157.00 to $148.00 in a report on Friday, May 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Snowflake currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $190.25.

In other Snowflake news, SVP Christian Kleinerman sold 724 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.31, for a total transaction of $126,200.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 744,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $129,722,199.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, SVP Christian Kleinerman sold 724 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.31, for a total value of $126,200.44. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 744,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $129,722,199.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Frank Slootman sold 20,834 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.40, for a total transaction of $3,925,125.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 185,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,982,677.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 634,791 shares of company stock valued at $112,514,182 over the last ninety days. 8.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

SNOW stock traded up $1.96 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $155.26. 1,865,044 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,839,412. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $167.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $159.38. Snowflake Inc. has a one year low of $119.27 and a one year high of $203.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -57.66 and a beta of 0.75.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 23rd. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.12. Snowflake had a negative net margin of 35.22% and a negative return on equity of 14.01%. The firm had revenue of $674.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $662.22 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.67) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Snowflake Inc. will post -1.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform for various organizations in the United States and internationally. Its platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data and data products.

