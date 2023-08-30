GQG Partners LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

GQG Partners LLC cut its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) by 91.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 42,232 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 471,183 shares during the period. GQG Partners LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $2,927,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Talbot Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the fourth quarter worth about $4,482,000. Atlas Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 4th quarter worth approximately $276,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 200,045 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $13,865,000 after purchasing an additional 1,305 shares during the last quarter. Kowal Investment Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 7.5% in the first quarter. Kowal Investment Group LLC now owns 6,738 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $467,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC lifted its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 57.2% during the first quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 3,564 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $247,000 after buying an additional 1,297 shares in the last quarter. 74.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BMY has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating and issued a $59.00 target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $64.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Atlantic Securities decreased their target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 28th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $72.00 to $66.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Finally, SVB Securities assumed coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Monday, July 10th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $66.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bristol-Myers Squibb currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.14.

In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, EVP Ann Powell sold 17,986 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.25, for a total value of $1,101,642.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,868 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,706,915. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Ann Powell sold 17,986 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.25, for a total transaction of $1,101,642.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,868 shares in the company, valued at $1,706,915. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert M. Plenge sold 732 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.14, for a total transaction of $44,754.48. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $402,545.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE BMY traded down $0.31 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $62.54. The stock had a trading volume of 4,578,047 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,649,535. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.39. The company has a market cap of $130.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.72, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.42. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a fifty-two week low of $59.71 and a fifty-two week high of $81.43. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $62.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $66.06.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.99 by ($0.24). Bristol-Myers Squibb had a net margin of 17.62% and a return on equity of 50.51%. The business had revenue of $11.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.81 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.93 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Investors of record on Friday, July 7th were given a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 6th. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.64%.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis, an oral inhibitor for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Pomalyst/Imnovid indicated for patients with multiple myeloma; Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

