GQG Partners LLC Sells 1,126,926 Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

GQG Partners LLC lowered its stake in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 97.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,024 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 1,126,926 shares during the quarter. GQG Partners LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $11,357,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in LMT. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 1.0% during the first quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,137 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,428,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Balboa Wealth Partners raised its position in Lockheed Martin by 2.1% in the first quarter. Balboa Wealth Partners now owns 1,326 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $627,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Lockheed Martin by 7.3% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 239,702 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $113,314,000 after purchasing an additional 16,344 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 3.9% during the first quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. now owns 1,041 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $492,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 13.5% in the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 38,234 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $18,074,000 after buying an additional 4,537 shares during the period. 74.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on LMT shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $433.00 to $440.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $575.00 to $550.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Lockheed Martin from $500.00 to $475.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Lockheed Martin from $579.00 to $555.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $532.00 price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Lockheed Martin presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $499.43.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director John Donovan acquired 548 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $457.07 per share, for a total transaction of $250,474.36. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,378 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,543,982.46. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Lockheed Martin Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE:LMT traded up $3.94 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $452.34. The company had a trading volume of 481,286 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,196,380. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.16. Lockheed Martin Co. has a one year low of $381.55 and a one year high of $508.10. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $454.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $464.10. The company has a market capitalization of $113.91 billion, a PE ratio of 16.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.65.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 18th. The aerospace company reported $6.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.45 by $0.28. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 10.48% and a return on equity of 71.67%. The business had revenue of $16.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.92 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $6.32 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 27.08 EPS for the current year.

Lockheed Martin Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $3.00 per share. This represents a $12.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.88%.

Lockheed Martin Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

