GQG Partners LLC Acquires New Stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

GQG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 1,445,626 shares of the software company’s stock, valued at approximately $557,101,000. Adobe makes up about 1.5% of GQG Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its position in Adobe by 278.9% in the 1st quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 72 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new stake in Adobe during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its position in Adobe by 171.0% during the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 84 shares of the software company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Adobe during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Adobe by 60.0% during the 1st quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 96 shares of the software company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. 80.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Adobe alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ADBE has been the topic of several analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price target on shares of Adobe from $431.00 to $585.00 in a research report on Monday, June 19th. Atlantic Securities boosted their price target on shares of Adobe from $420.00 to $580.00 in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Adobe from $462.00 to $544.00 in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Adobe from $450.00 to $520.00 in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Adobe from $440.00 to $525.00 in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $520.26.

Insider Transactions at Adobe

In related news, EVP Dana Rao sold 2,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $480.21, for a total value of $1,248,546.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,466 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,387,347.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $478.03, for a total value of $16,731,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 403,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $192,814,356.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Dana Rao sold 2,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $480.21, for a total transaction of $1,248,546.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,466 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,387,347.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 43,089 shares of company stock valued at $20,720,115. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Price Performance

Shares of Adobe stock traded up $4.67 on Wednesday, reaching $545.24. 931,280 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,197,393. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $511.44 and its 200-day moving average is $424.91. Adobe Inc. has a one year low of $274.73 and a one year high of $552.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market cap of $248.52 billion, a PE ratio of 51.72, a P/E/G ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.34.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 15th. The software company reported $3.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.79 by $0.12. Adobe had a net margin of 26.34% and a return on equity of 36.84%. The company had revenue of $4.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.77 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.70 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 12.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Adobe Company Profile

(Free Report)

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADBE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.