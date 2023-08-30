AlphaCore Capital LLC Has $1.29 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

AlphaCore Capital LLC lessened its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 3.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,144 shares of the company’s stock after selling 120 shares during the period. AlphaCore Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,293,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IVV. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 117,228.0% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 195,582,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,144,659,000 after acquiring an additional 195,415,560 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 2,989.6% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,619,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,076,968,000 after buying an additional 2,535,055 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,998,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,975,963,000 after buying an additional 1,919,967 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 20.3% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,690,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,107,256,000 after buying an additional 1,807,554 shares during the period. Finally, Japan Science & Technology Agency bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $651,913,000.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF stock traded up $2.20 on Wednesday, hitting $453.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,159,012 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,046,568. The firm has a market cap of $351.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $447.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $424.63. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $349.53 and a one year high of $461.88.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

