6,220 Shares in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) Bought by STF Management LP

STF Management LP purchased a new position in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 6,220 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock, valued at approximately $276,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of eBay by 182.8% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 6,017,024 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $249,526,000 after purchasing an additional 3,889,380 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners bought a new position in eBay during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $124,114,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in eBay by 11,074.0% during the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,567,680 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $113,928,000 after buying an additional 2,544,701 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in eBay by 153.5% during the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 3,512,934 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $155,869,000 after buying an additional 2,127,393 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Senvest Management LLC boosted its holdings in eBay by 43.3% in the fourth quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 6,449,555 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $267,463,000 after acquiring an additional 1,947,586 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.87% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

EBAY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on eBay from $53.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of eBay from $59.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 27th. TheStreet cut shares of eBay from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of eBay from $54.00 to $52.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut their target price on eBay from $52.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, eBay has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.29.

eBay Stock Performance

Shares of eBay stock traded up $0.16 on Wednesday, hitting $44.48. 1,111,244 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,904,581. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a current ratio of 2.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.67 billion, a PE ratio of 17.97, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.36. eBay Inc. has a 1 year low of $35.92 and a 1 year high of $52.23. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.65.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The e-commerce company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.04. eBay had a return on equity of 34.71% and a net margin of 13.49%. The business had revenue of $2.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.80 earnings per share. eBay’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that eBay Inc. will post 3.27 EPS for the current year.

eBay Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. eBay’s payout ratio is 40.49%.

Insider Buying and Selling at eBay

In other news, CAO Rebecca Spencer sold 2,193 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.85, for a total transaction of $100,549.05. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 924 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,365.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Edward O. Garcia sold 1,181 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.31, for a total transaction of $51,149.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 21,728 shares in the company, valued at $941,039.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Rebecca Spencer sold 2,193 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.85, for a total transaction of $100,549.05. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,365.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,053 shares of company stock valued at $397,940 over the last 90 days. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

eBay Profile

eBay Inc operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States and internationally. The company's marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps. Its platforms enable users to list, buy, and sell various products. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

