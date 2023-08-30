Tradition Wealth Management LLC Has $374,000 Stock Holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Tradition Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Free Report) by 6.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,514 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 209 shares during the quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $374,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MRK. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,537,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,007,000 after purchasing an additional 47,005 shares in the last quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 60,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,445,000 after acquiring an additional 6,382 shares in the last quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 15.8% in the 1st quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC now owns 178,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,973,000 after acquiring an additional 24,402 shares in the last quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S. acquired a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. in the 1st quarter valued at about $679,000. Finally, BOS Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. in the 4th quarter valued at about $546,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.59% of the company’s stock.

Merck & Co., Inc. Trading Up 0.4 %

Merck & Co., Inc. stock traded up $0.45 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $110.44. 447,188 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,688,629. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $109.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $110.40. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 52 week low of $84.52 and a 52 week high of $119.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $280.24 billion, a PE ratio of 89.92, a P/E/G ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

Merck & Co., Inc. Announces Dividend

Merck & Co., Inc. ( NYSE:MRK Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported ($2.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.18) by $0.12. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 5.34% and a return on equity of 16.29%. The business had revenue of $15.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.44 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.87 EPS. Merck & Co., Inc.’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 3.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.73 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.64%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 239.34%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on MRK shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $109.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $102.00 to $113.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. HSBC started coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Friday, July 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $123.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Sunday, August 20th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $135.00 price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.74.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Merck & Co., Inc. news, EVP Steven Mizell sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.49, for a total transaction of $474,705.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,185 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,867,745.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

About Merck & Co., Inc.

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

