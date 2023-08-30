Korea Investment CORP Has $50.56 Million Stake in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

Korea Investment CORP trimmed its holdings in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Free Report) by 10.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,568 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,300 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP owned about 0.11% of AutoZone worth $50,559,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Western Financial Corp CA raised its holdings in AutoZone by 0.7% during the first quarter. Western Financial Corp CA now owns 580 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,426,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC raised its holdings in AutoZone by 1.2% during the first quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 338 shares of the company’s stock worth $831,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in AutoZone by 7.4% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 58 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 4 shares during the period. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in AutoZone by 1.2% in the first quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $836,000 after buying an additional 4 shares during the period. Finally, Avestar Capital LLC raised its stake in AutoZone by 1.3% in the first quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $946,000 after buying an additional 5 shares during the period. 90.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, SVP K. Michelle Borninkhof bought 217 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2,406.36 per share, for a total transaction of $522,180.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,205,586.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, SVP K. Michelle Borninkhof acquired 217 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2,406.36 per share, with a total value of $522,180.12. Following the completion of the purchase, the senior vice president now owns 501 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,205,586.36. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Grant E. Mcgee sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,446.48, for a total transaction of $4,892,960.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $606,727.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 8,445 shares of company stock worth $21,200,970. Corporate insiders own 2.59% of the company’s stock.

AZO has been the topic of several research reports. 92 Resources reaffirmed a “reiterates” rating on shares of AutoZone in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on AutoZone from $2,899.00 to $2,840.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on AutoZone from $2,750.00 to $2,975.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. DA Davidson cut their target price on AutoZone from $2,425.00 to $2,340.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded AutoZone from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $2,640.00 to $2,700.00 in a research note on Monday, June 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $2,716.00.

NYSE:AZO traded up $28.28 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $2,555.78. The company had a trading volume of 22,886 shares, compared to its average volume of 160,766. AutoZone, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2,050.21 and a 52-week high of $2,750.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $2,481.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $2,509.99. The company has a market capitalization of $46.41 billion, a PE ratio of 19.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.67.

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps, as well as tire repairs.

