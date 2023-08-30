Xylem (NYSE:XYL) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Seaport Res Ptn

Seaport Res Ptn reiterated their neutral rating on shares of Xylem (NYSE:XYL – Free Report) in a report published on Tuesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Xylem’s Q3 2023 earnings at $0.90 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.96 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.79 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.99 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.98 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.06 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $3.82 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.88 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $4.30 EPS.

Several other analysts have also commented on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Xylem from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. 888 reaffirmed an initiates rating on shares of Xylem in a report on Thursday, June 29th. Robert W. Baird raised Xylem from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and raised their price objective for the company from $122.00 to $135.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Xylem in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Xylem from $133.00 to $129.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Xylem has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $118.25.

Get Xylem alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on Xylem

Xylem Stock Up 1.2 %

NYSE XYL traded up $1.26 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $103.55. 313,703 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,784,627. Xylem has a 12-month low of $84.15 and a 12-month high of $118.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market cap of $24.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $108.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $105.22.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.49 billion. Xylem had a return on equity of 12.74% and a net margin of 5.81%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.66 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Xylem will post 3.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Xylem Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.27%. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio is presently 70.21%.

Insider Activity

In other Xylem news, CEO Patrick Decker sold 99,649 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.62, for a total value of $11,122,821.38. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 287,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,097,893.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Xylem

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in XYL. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Xylem by 21.7% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,297 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,219,000 after purchasing an additional 2,550 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Xylem by 1.5% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 27,307 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,328,000 after acquiring an additional 416 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in Xylem by 0.5% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 66,243 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,648,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in Xylem by 6.7% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 335,330 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,590,000 after acquiring an additional 21,165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC acquired a new position in shares of Xylem in the 1st quarter valued at about $333,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.53% of the company’s stock.

About Xylem

(Get Free Report)

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Xylem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xylem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.